A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Goole which failed to stop

She was rushed to Scunthorpe District Hospital for treatment to serious but not thought to be life-threatening injuries.

It happened at 7pm on Mariners Street and involved a dark car, possibly a Ford.

Police said: "We are seeking the driver of the vehicle and would ask for him, or anyone who knows who he is, to contact us as a matter or urgency."

Call 101.