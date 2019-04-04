Police hunt 'irate' man who smashed a poppy tribute in half at York Station

Have your say

Police are hunting a man who snapped a ceramic Royal British Legion poppy in half before a night out in York.

The suspect was part of a group of between 7-9 men who were at York Station on the night of Saturday March 23.

The poppy was snapped in half

He was then seen snapping a permanent poppy tribute on the station wall in half and was described as being 'irate'.

The group then left the station in taxis at 10.10pm.

The ceramic poppy was erected by the Royal British Legion.

British Transport Police are now trying to trace the man in the CCTV images.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who knows the identity of the man, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 706 of 25/03/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.