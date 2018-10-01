Police hunting for Harrogate man in relation to violent crime

Have your say

A 33-year-old Harrogate man is being hunted by police in relation to an incident where violence was used to secure entry to a premises.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to anyone who has information about the whereabouts Wayne Hamilton Plant, 33, from Harrogate.

Mr Plant failed to appear at Harrogate Magistrates Court in relation to a charge of using violence to secure entry to a premises.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12180152255

Crimestopppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.