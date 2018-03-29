Police in Harrogate searching for wanted man from Leeds

Have your say

Police are trying to trace a man from Leeds who is wanted for questioning.

Officers are searching for Audley Anthony St Patrick Mascoll, 53, who has connections to Leeds, Rotherham and Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police has appealed for help to find Mr Mascoll, as officers want to speak to him in connection with the supply of drugs in Harrogate.

They have appealed for anyone with information of his whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12170218920.