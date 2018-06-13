Police in Hull concerned for welfare of missing man

Have your say

POLICE in Hull are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing 27-year-old man.

Ben Gray was reported missing from the Holderness Road area of Hull this morning. (Tues June 13)

He is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of slim to medium build with shoulder length mousey brown hair and a beard.

He was last seen at around 7.30pm yesterday wearing a black Barbour jacket.

A Humberside Polie spokesman said: "We are concerned for Ben’s welfare and would urge him, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, to call us on 101 quoting log 115 of 13 June."