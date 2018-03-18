Police in Scarborough ‘increasingly concerned’ for safety of missing boy

Police today issued an urgent appeal for information about a teenage boy who has gone missing in Scarborough.

Nathan Stainton was last seen in the Seamer Road area of the town at about 9.15pm yesterday.

He is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall and slim, with mousey brown hair and hazel eyes.

Nathan is believed to be wearing red Nike Air Max trainers, cream or grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a light grey Adidas jacket.

Officers say they are “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Direct sightings of Nathan should be reported by dialling 999.