Police in Scarborough looking for missing woman

Police in Scarborough are appealing for help in finding a missing woman.

North Yorkshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 26-year-old Bethany Heptinstall.

She is of medium build, 163cm in height, white female with blonde hair.

She has tattoos on her wrists and a dream catcher on her upper arm.

She's believed to be in the Scarborough area possible South Cliff or North Cliff area of Scarborough.

If seen please call North Yokrshire Police on 101 quote job NYP-03052018-0237