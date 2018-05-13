Police in urgent appeal over 'distressed' man in Selby

Police are urgently trying to trace a distressed man in Selby.

The man, who has a distinctive limp, was last seen walking towards McDonald's from the Jet petrol station in Selby at 1.30am today.

A second image of the man

He is described as in his 30's with short dark hair, which is thinning on top, wearing dark clothing, including dark trainer type shoes with white soles.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the man’s welfare and are appealing to the public for information.

Call 101 if you think you know him, or 999 if you have an "immediate sighting" of him.