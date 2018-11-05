Police in witness appeal after man, 46, dies in Doncaster road collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal accident in which a 46-year-old man died and which closed one of Doncaster’s main roads for most of yesterday.

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses to the fatal incident yesterday afternoon on Wheatley Hall Road.

Wheatley Hall Road was closed for several hours following the incident.

At around 2pm, a Renault recovery vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in a collision on the town bound side of the carriageway, between the junctions with Worcester Avenue and Liverpool Avenue, opposite the Parklands Social Club.

The 46-year-old pedestrian suffered head injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Were you travelling on the A630 Wheatley Hall Road on Sunday afternoon?

“Did you witness the collision?”

Please call 101 quoting incident number 506 of 4 November 2018.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes and the road was closed for more than five hours while investigations were carried out.