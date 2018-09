Have your say

Roads are cordoned off around a historic Yorkshire cathedral as the emergency services deal with an incident.

North Yorkshire Police said the ongoing incident involved concerns for the welfare of a man at York Minster.

Nearby roads including Duncombe Place and High Petergate are cordoned off.

A police spokesperson said: "Please avoid the area. It’s extremely important that emergency services are able to work at the scene."

More when we get it.