'Police incident' closes road in Leeds

COMMUTERS are being warned of major delays in Leeds today after police closed a route into the city.

Burmantofts Street and Beckett Street are closed at the junction with Nippet Lane. A police cordon is in place.

West Yorkshire Metro has warned of delays on the roads, with buses having to take diversions.

A spokesman said bus routes 4, 16, 49, 50 and 50A were all affected, with "delays likely".

Buses towards Leeds are being diverted via Lincoln Green Road, Skinner Lane, Regent Street and Eastgate. Buses heading out of Leeds are being diverted via Regents Street, Skinner Lane and Lincoln Green Road.

West Yorkshire Police has not said what has happened at the scene but the cordon is understood to have been in place since yesterday evening.

