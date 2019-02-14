Police investigate as sentimental memorial tree is chopped down overnight in village near Richmondshire

Police have launched an investigation after a memorial tree planted in a North Yorkshire garden in memory of the resident's son was mysteriously chopped down overnight.

The walnut tree had stood for more than 20 years and had great sentimental value to the resident who planted it in the small, rural village of Middleton Tyas.

During the incident, a goal post was also damaged.

Police are appealing for information on anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time or anyone who may have external CCTV within the village that could assist in the investigation. The property is located within the village, just off Middleton Tyas Lane and the tree was felled overnight between Sunday, February 10 and Monday February 11.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Amy Price. You can also email PC Price on amy.price@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk