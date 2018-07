Have your say

Officers are investigating an attempted burglary in Whitby.

The offence happened at about 2am yesterday (Wednesday), at a home in Upgang Lane.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said the offender searched a parked car at the home, before trying to break into the house through the front door.

The force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12180119815.