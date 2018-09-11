Police investigate care home ‘assault’

Police are probing an alleged assault at a troubled care home, where a disabled patient was mocked by staff.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said last week that Carlton Lodge Care Home, on Carlton Street in Normanton, had been placed in special measures after exposing a string of failures.

In their report, inspectors said that there were repeated assaults taking place at the venue, which catered for 10 adults with learning difficulties, but that there were not enough staff to deal with them.

The CQC also said that a patient was laughed at by a member of staff when they asked to go home, causing them to suffer “anxiety and distress”.

Now West Yorkshire Police have said they are “aware of concerns and are working with the CQC to investigate an allegation of assault”.

All nine former residents have been removed from the home and placed elsewhere. Two of those were taken care of by Wakefield council, with the rest moved outside of the district by other authorities.

It is believed the home has now been closed by owners Bondcare, but they have refused to confirm this or comment on the CQC’s findings.

The company runs Newbrook and Brookfield care homes in Castleford, which also accommodate disabled people. Both homes were placed in special measures themselves earlier this summer, but remain open.

Rob Hurren, director of integrated care at Wakefield Council, said: “It is vitally important that all people living in care homes receive high quality care and support.

“As soon as serious concerns were identified by the CQC we worked closely with our two residents and their families and helped them to move to new accommodation in June.”

Bondcare’s head office and regional manager did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

On its Twitter feed, Bondcare says it, “aims to provide a friendly residential setting within a care home environment”.