A man's body has been found in a skip at a recycling plant.

Police said his death was being investigated following the find at Skelton Skips, on Knowsthorpe Way, Leeds, at around 2pm Saturday, June 30.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The body of a young male, aged approximately in his 20s, was located when one of the skips was in the process of being emptied.

"At this time we are trying to establish the circumstances of what has happened."