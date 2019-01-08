Police investigate possible sightings of Sheffield teenage girl missing for 18 days

Police officers are investigating two possible sightings of a teenage girl from Sheffield missing for 18 days.

Pamela Horvathova, aged 16, was reported missing on Christmas Eve but had not been seen before that since Friday, December 21.

The last confirmed sighting of the teenager was in the Staniforth Road area of Darnall and she was wearing a long-sleeved, red Primark crop top, blue jeans and black trainers.

It is thought she was also wearing a black pullover top, with a white logo and white stripes down the sleeves.

Her hair is dark brown and short, with some blonde running through the ends.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 941 of December 24.