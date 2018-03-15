Police investigate threat made to new tenants of Scarborough pub

A male who posted a threatening message to the new tenants of a Scarborough pub is being sought by police.

The same individual is also wanted for throwing a bottle and a glass outside the same premises earlier this month.

The incident happened outside of The Shakespeare pub on St Helen’s Square between 2.10am and 2.20am on Friday, March 2.

The suspect was wearing an orange or red hat, black clothing and carrying a rucksack on his back and afterwards he walked away towards Friargate.

North Yorkshire Police is requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “In particular, we are appealing for anyone with CCTV which may cover outside a premises in the area of the public house, or from anyone with dash cam footage which may have recorded images in the area.” Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the force on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nathan Stuart, quoting reference number 12180036371.