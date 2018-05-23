Police investigating after boy, 12, approached by man in van

Have your say

Officers are searching for two men who allegedly approached a boy in Craven.

The incident happened at about 4pm yesterday (Tuesday), when a white van pulled up alongside the boy, 12, in Keighley Road, Cross Hills.

A man in the passenger side got out and began to approach the boy, while the driver shouted at the child.

He ran away in the direction of Aire Crescent, but police are investigating the incident today.

Both men are aged in their 50s, and one had a beard while the other was wearing glasses and had facial stubble.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: "These incidents are rare and officers are thoroughly investigating the incident as the motives of the men are not yet known.

"Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area at around 4pm on Tuesday to get in touch."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference 378 of May 22.

The force has issued the following advice to parents when it comes to their children and strangers:

- Never go anywhere with a stranger

- Never take things from a stranger

- Never get in a car with a stranger

- Never go off on your own