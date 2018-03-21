Police investigating burglary of elderly woman release CCTV images

Detectives investigating a break-in at an elderly woman's home in Leeds have released CCTV images of a man they are trying to trace.
The burglary at the property in Featherbank Road, Horsforth, happened some time overnight on February 25.
The victim, a woman in her 90s, was asleep while items including her bank card were stolen.
Today West Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV still of a man they are trying to trace in connection with the burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180094761