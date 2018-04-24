Police investigating death of man found inside Batley house

A woman has been interviewed by police investigating the death of a 39-year-old man in Batley.

West Yorkshire Police had initially received a call expressing concern for the safety of a man at an address in Norfolk Street at around 11.40am on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the property and found the body of a man inside.

A police spokesman said today that the man had been pronounced dead at the scene.

He said a 26-year-old woman had been assisting officers with the investigation and enquiries were ongoing.

No further details about the man's identity or the cause of his death have been released.