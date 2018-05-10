Police investigating potential second Leeds shooting in the space of 24 hours

Police are investigating a potential second shooting in Leeds yesterday.

Shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, May 9, officers were called to reports of a confrontation between two groups of males in Servia Hill, Woodhouse.

Witnesses reported seeing what was believed to be a firearm and hearing loud bangs. Both groups of males left the scene, some in a dark coloured Fiat hatchback.

Police say there is nothing to suggest that this incident is related to the shooting on Burmantofts Street which took place around 6.30pm on the same evening.

No evidence of a firearms discharge has been recovered from the scene.

A scene is currently in place awaiting a detailed search of the area and forensic examination.

Detective Inspector Dave McDougal, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are treating this incident seriously and are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those involved.

“We have not recovered any physical evidence of a firearms discharge from the scene and have no reports of anyone being injured as a result of this incident.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses who report seeing what was believed to be a firearm and hearing loud bangs and so we are treating this as a potential firearms discharge on that basis.

“There is an extensive scene cordoned off in Servia Hill and that is likely to remain in place for some time yet while we conduct a comprehensive search of the area to recover all available evidence.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the dark blue Fiat in the area, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

"There is nothing to suggest any link between this incident and the shooting of a man in Burmantofts Street later that evening and we are treating both incidents separately.

“There will be an understandable level of concern in the community and I would like to reassure people that we will continue to do everything we can to identify those involved. Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure the community.”