Police investigating Selby burglary issue appeal after suspect arrested

North Yorkshire Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate a burglary at home in Selby.

It happened at a residential property on Abbot's Road overnight between 11pm on Sunday, October 21 and 3am on Monday, October 22.

A burglar entered the home and stole various items, including a black and pink handbag and purse, money, a Samsung Galaxy tablet, and a gold and silver bracelet.

Police today said that a 30-year-old man had been released on suspicion of burglary on October 22 and released under investigation.

A spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious activity in the Abbots Road area overnight on October 21 and any information about the stolen items."

Anyone with information is asked to email alastair.foy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the force on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alastair Foy.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180197525.