Police investigations continue at flats in Leeds following death of woman

Police activity was continuing today at a landmark flats complex near Leeds city centre following the death of a woman.

Officers were called to an address in the Saxton development in Richmond Hill shortly before 9am yesterday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man aged 25 has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Early this afternoon, a police crime scene investigation van remained in one of the car parks at the development.

A police community support officer was standing guard outside a flat on the second floor of part of the sprawling site.

Evidence bags were visible on the corridor floor behind the officer along with several items in a see-through plastic carrier.

In a car park at the front of the development, another officer in a white forensic suit and facemask could be seen in conversation with the driver of a vehicle recovery truck.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I know there were a lot of police coming and going yesterday, it seems to have tailed off a bit today.

“It’s a shocking thing to have happened, especially so close to Christmas.”

The Saxton development comprises more than 400 apartments in two 1960s buildings that have been regenerated by the Urban Splash company.

Described by the firm as an “urban oasis”, it sits next to the Saxton Gardens flats, which also date back to the 1960s.

West Yorkshire Police say the woman who died yesterday is thought to have been in her 20s.

A spokesman for the force said today: “This incident is believed to be domestic related and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”