Police are appealing for information about a man from Dewsbury who has been missing for nearly a fortnight.

Jamie Gledhill, 30, of Thornhill Lees, was last seen on Wednesday, June 13, in Leeds city centre.

He is described as white and 5ft 8in tall with ginger collar-length hair.

Kirklees CID’s Det Insp Mark Catney said: “Jamie has not been seen for some time and I would appeal to anyone who sees him to contact police on 101.”