Police issue CCTV footage of man wanted over shop raid in Sheffield

Have your say

CCTV footage has been issued of a man wanted over a shop robbery in Sheffield.

Detectives are investigating a raid at the Premier Store on Stubbin Lane, Firth Park, around 8.15pm on Tuesday, November 27.

Do you know this man?

CRIME: Arrests made after South Yorkshire raids over importation of laughing gas worth £6m



They have issued CCTV footage of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

READ MORE: Burglar raids home of Sheffield’s Olympic trampolining medalist

Aiden Gibbons, aged 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery in connection with the raid and is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 9.

COURT: Murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss described as ‘truly horrific’

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/173888/18. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.