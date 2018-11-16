Police issue CCTV image of man wanted over Doncaster sex attack 

A CCTV image has been released of a man wanted over a sex attack in Doncaster.

Detectives believe the man could hold vital information about the attack, which took place inside a property in Doncaster town centre at 6.15am on Saturday, November 10.

Do you know this man?

Sheffield death crash: Inquests to be opened into horror collision which killed four



South Yorkshire Police said the woman at the centre of the investigation ‘is receiving support from specially trained officers’.

Court: Mexborough man who attacked rival with machete in gang fight sentenced to 10 years behind bars

Jail: ‘Do you want to see some terrorism?’ – what ex-pupil told terrified staff and pupils at Sheffield school before ramming doors in BMW

Anyone who recognises the man should call Doncaster CID on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.