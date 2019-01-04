Police issue dashcam footage of dangerous bikers who failed to stop for officers in Rotherham

Have your say

Dashcam footage has been released of two bikers who failed to stop for the police in Rotherham.

Police Community Support Officers spotted a motorbike being ridden dangerously on First Avenue, East Dene, and attempted to get the rider and passenger to stop.



But they rode off and have not yet been tracked down.

They were captured on camera at around 2.45pm on Wednesday, January 2.

The motorcycle was fitted with a false registration plate.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for the Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team.