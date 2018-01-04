Police issue description of man after 'serious sexual assault' in York

Police investigating a "serious sexual assault" in York have released a description of the alleged attacker.

A woman in her 60s was attacked in the city on Tuesday near the back of St Peter’s School at around 7pm.

Detective Inspector Alan Rowan, who is leading the investigation for North Yorkshire Police, said: "Anyone who thinks they may know this man, or saw anyone matching his description in the area around the time of the incident, needs to come forward.

"This was a horrendous attack on a vulnerable woman, and any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be very valuable to our investigation."

He is described as around 5ft 9ins or 5ft 10ins tall and of thin build, with dark hair and a dark, olive complexion.

Police said that he possibly had a well-groomed beard.

And he was wearing a dark baseball cap with dark clothing and jeans, officers said.

The victim was with the man at around 7pm near Lendal Bridge.

She then walked with the man down the side of the River Ouse in the direction of Scarborough Bridge, passing the Esplanade car park and the Post Office building on the left hand side.

The victim and the man then crossed over Scarborough Bridge and afterwards continued walking alongside the river out of town towards the back of St Peter’s School and Clifton Bridge.

In their appeal, North Yorkshire Police said that as they approached the back of the school, the man subjected the woman to a "serious sexual and physical assault and stole money from her".

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one and speak to the Force Control Room.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12180001044.