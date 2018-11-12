Police issue e-fit after jewellery is stolen during distraction burglary in Leeds

Police today released an e-fit image of a man they want to trace in connection with a distraction burglary at an elderly couple’s home in Leeds.

The man was one of three people who called at the address in Livinia Grove, Woodhouse, on Tuesday, October 2, and arranged to resurface the couple’s driveway.

They carried out the work but returned on Wednesday, October 10, claiming that they needed to finish the job.

They then asked to use the toilet and a quantity of expensive jewellery with sentimental value was later found to have been stolen.

Anyone who recognises the man shown in the e-fit or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to ring PC 3280 Adam Lawson of the Leeds District Crime Team on 101, quoting log reference 13180508474 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.