Police issue efit of suspect who tried to rob schoolboy in Bradford

Police have issued an efit in connection with an attempted robbery in Bradford.

A 14-year-old was confronted by four men near St Joseph’s School on Cunliffe Road on February 23.

He walked past them but then they shouted at him. One then gave chase, pushing him over a wall and grabbing at his pockets.

The 14-year-old was able to push the suspect away and flee the scene.

All the suspects were described as Asian males.

One was described as around 5ft, of stocky build with black hair, wearing a grey and black hooded top.

DC Sarah Hamer of Bradford District CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident and would like to speak to anyone who can identify the male pictured in the Efit.

“Anyone who can assist the enquiry is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180090992.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”