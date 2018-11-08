Police issue fresh appeal after crash death of Robert Provis in Halifax

Police investigating a fatal crash in Halifax have issued a direct appeal to passing passengers who may have seen what happened.

Pedestrian Robert Provis, 41, was killed as he walked on Aachen Way shortly after 9pm on Saturday, September 29.

He was struck by a black Renault Megane car, police have said, and they believe those in a stationary vehicle nearby may have witnessed the crash.

The car containing potential witnesses was stationary at traffic lights at King Cross and then turned onto Skircoate Moor Road.

Sergeant Carl Quinn of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this fatal collision and are very keen to speak with anyone who has not yet spoken with MCET officers who are leading the enquiry.

“Persons who we would like to speak with in particular include the occupants of a car stationary at traffic lights at King Cross who may have seen what took place.

“I would ask them or anyone who has information, but whom may not yet have spoken to ourselves at MCET to come forwards.

“This could include persons who perhaps provided details to attending officers at the scene or on the phone which we may not have been forwarded to the investigation team."