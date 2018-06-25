Police issue image of car belonging to missing Shipley man as investigation continues

Police investigating the disappearance of a man from Shipley have released a photograph of his car.

Peter Sands, 45, of Claremont Road, was last seen on Wednesday, June 20.

A photograph of Mr Sands' car has been issued by police.

His blue Skoda Octavia was spotted in the Gretna area of Scotland, close to the M6, in the early afternoon on June 21.

West Yorkshire Police said he is known to have links to Scotland and Cumbria.

Mr Sands is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with a pale complexion.

He has short, blonde, shaven hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses.

He also has a tattoo of a naked woman on his right arm and a skull tattoo with 'Pete' written on it, on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing grey Lonsdale tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

Detective Sergeant Michael Ineson, of Bradford District CID, said: “We believe Peter may still be in the Gretna area and would ask for anyone who has seen this vehicle or him, to contact us on 101, quoting log 651 of 21 June.”