Police issue photo appeal for motorbike stolen in Hull

POLICE have issued a photograph of a motorbike stolen in a burglary in Hull along with three bicycles.

A yellow SWM motorcycle, an orange Claude Butler mountain bike, a green Compass women's hybrid cycle with a basket on the front, and a vintage brown Raleigh Racer were taken from the premises on Durham Street.

The burglary was reported to have happened sometime overnight between August 30 and 31.

The stolen motorcycle is not thought to start up.

Anyone with information can contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 153 of 31/08/18.