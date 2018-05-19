Police issue update on 'unexplained death' of woman in Barnsley

Have your say

Officers investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Barnsley have issued an update.

The woman's body was found on Union Street in the town at around 6.50am this morning.

The road is currently closed from the A61 Sheffield Road to Wood Street and detectives say it will now remain closed until tomorrow (May 20).

Police are currently still at the scene working to establish the identity of the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, and the circumstances surrounding her death.

South Yorkshire Police said earlier that her death is currently being treated as 'unexplained'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 200 of May 19 2018.