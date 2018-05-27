Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl in Yorkshire

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing 12-year-old girl in Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police is desperately searching for Jessica Nixon, aged 12, who was last seen on Saturday afternoon in Filey.

Police are searching in Filey and Scarborough.

A spokesman said: "URGENT appeal to find missing Jessica Nixon, 12, last seen Sat afternoon at home in Filey.

Officers searching Filey & Scarborough area. Pls call 101 if you've seen her.

"She's around 5ft tall, slim, dark brown hair, last seen wearing black leggings, grey trainers & blue jacket"

In Leeds, police are looking for a woman who was last seen leaving a secure mental health unit and in Hull, officers are looking for a 15-year-old girl not seen since Tuesday.