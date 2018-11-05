Police launch investigation after elderly woman is found seriously injured in Bradford

A police investigation is under way after a seriously-injured elderly woman was found in the street in Bradford.

The woman, in her 70s, was found close to Medina Foods, in Park Road, near Little Horton Lane, yesterday afternoon.

She was taken to hospital and is today continuing to receive treatment for head and face injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers from Bradford District CID say they are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Park Road area at about 2.40pm yesterday.