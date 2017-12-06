Police launch murder enquiry as family pays tribute to 'superstar' who died after West Yorkshire nightclub attack

Police have launched a murder enquiry after a man who was seriously injured outside a nightclub in West Yorkshire has died.

At 3.32am, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an injured man outside Bijou nightclub, in Chapel Lane, Bingley on November 25.

Bijou nightclub Bingley

James Etherington, 24, of Bingley was taken to hospital with head injuries. He remained in hospital and has now died.

Four men aged 31, 30, 28 and 23 were arrested in connection with the incident. The 31 year old and 30 year old were released under investigation and the 23 year old bailed. The 28 year old was released without charge.

James' family posted tributes to him online. Cousin Ruth Etherington said: "Gorgeous James you are in our hearts forever. Fly high you superstar, we all love you so much 💙💙💙💙💙"

Family member Shane Etherington added: "I have felt so many emotions over the last 11 days , shed so many tears while sharing so many memories with family and close friends but one thing that we all ended up doing was laughing and smiling.

"People that really knew James can always say that he put a smile on there face with how he acted or the stories he told .

"James would run through a brick wall for each and everyone of you regardless of the reason and he would never ask why

"Friendship and family were massive to him and that’s what made James James .

"I can’t thank you all enough for the respect you have shown and the family these past days , so thank you

"Now my softlad go sleep with the angels and keep smiling over us all"

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott of Protective Services (Crime), said: “I would appeal to anyone with information about the incident and who hasn’t yet come forward to do so.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who took footage on their mobile phones to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13170551254 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.