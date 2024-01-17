An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing woman believed to be in the company of a man.

Officers in North Yorkshire have issued an urgent appeal to help locate missing Middlesbrough woman Cherie Rowe who is believed to be in the Scarborough area in the company of a man.

Concerns are growing for the 33-year-old who may have a black eye, police said.

She was last seen at a hotel in the South Bay at around 5.45pm on Thursday (January 11, 2024).

Cherie is described as white with long dark hair that could be tied up in a bun.

She is thought to be wearing a dark blue coat and navy jeans.

Anyone who has seen Cherie or has any further information that could help locate her, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999.