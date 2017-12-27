Police link York Boxing Day robberies

Police in York are warning people to be on their guard after three robberies in the city on Boxing Day.

The first one happened on the footpath between Scarborough Bridge and Aldborough Way in at around 8.25pm.

A 24-year-old man had his wallet and phone stolen by a man who was in possession of a knife. The culprit in this case, who is described as being in his late twenties or early thirties, then left the area on foot back towards the city centre.

A second robbery happened on Holgate Road at around 11.25pm.

Again the victim, a 25-year-old man, was approached by a man with a knife, This time the offender walked with the victim towards the iron bridge and stole his wallet and phone before leaving the scene on foot across the bridge.

Nobody was injured in either offence.

The third offence, which police again described as a robbery, happened at around 11.30pm when the victim had his coat snatched from a man on a bicycle as he walked along Holgate Road. No knife was seen.

Officers are treating the first two offence as linked, with the potential that the third may be also be connected.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Wilkinson said: “York is a very safe city, however, these robberies are concerning and until the suspect is caught, we advise people to be aware and on their guard if they are walking in the area at night time.

“If anyone has any information about the incidents, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option two and ask for York Serious Crime Team.

People who wish to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12170230075 when passing on information.