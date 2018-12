Have your say

Police are looking for a schoolboy who has been missing from home since Friday.

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Jack Beal to get in touch.

He was last seen leaving his home in East Hull at 4pm on Friday.

He frequents the town centre.

He is 5ft 5ins, slim with short brown hair, and was wearing a black jacket, black trainers, black trackies and a grey cap.