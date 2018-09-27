Police make 3 arrests following discovery of dead body in Helmsley

Police are treating as "unexplained" the death of a person whose remains were discovered at a property in Helmsley.

The remains of an adult body were found at premises on Bondgate at around 6pm on Tuesday after the police were alerted by a member of the public.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Police have arrested three people in connection with the discovery - two women, aged 51 and 75, and a 46-year-old man. All three have since been released by police on conditional bail.

Anyone with any information that may help police with their enquiries is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting reference number 12180179672.