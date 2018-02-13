Police make arrest after launching manhunt in Leeds

Police have arrested a man wanted for questioning over a series of incidents in Leeds at the weekend.

The David Riley, 36, is being questioned in connection with a crash in Sheepscar, an an alleged robbery and theft on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police yesterday appealed for help from the public in their search.

In a statement, a force spokesman today said he has now been arrested by officers.

A spokesman said: "He was arrested this morning after he attended at the police station in Elland Road.

"We would like to thank everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal for information."