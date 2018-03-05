Police make further "rogue trader" arrest in North Yorkshire

Police investigating suspected rogue traders from Lancashire have made a further arrest.

Officers have so far identified 15 potential victims of suspects, who have been targetting villages and towns surrounding York.

Last Thursday a 43-year-old from Keighley, was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and later released on conditional bail.

It follows the arrests last month of a 46 and 47-year-old, from Bury, and a 38-year old from Blackburn, who were arrested near Dunnington.

It came after police were contacted by an elderly resident, who had been pressurised into buying a new front door.

The three were taken into custody and later released under investigation.

Police are appealing for other victims to come forward.

The officer in charge of the investigation, DC Mike Holden, said: “I’d ask families to speak to their elderly relatives, to see if they have been approached in recent weeks by a firm attempting to sell them replacement doors and windows, as we believe that sadly there are more victims yet to come forward.

"If they have, please contact police and pass on the information.

“If you are unsure about a tradesperson, the Age UK Home Service Directory is a useful resource.

"It offers a list of traders who have been vetted by Age UK and the City of York Trading Standards, to help protect householders from falling victim to bogus traders - https://www.ageuk.org.uk/york/our-services/home-services-directory/

“Ultimately, if someone calls at your home without a prior appointment and you are unsure, please do not let them into your home.

"If they are from a genuine company or organisation, they will make an appointment and have proper accreditation.”

“We also advise that you follow these four simple crime prevention steps, to help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of this type of crime.

"Lock all doors, even when you are at home. Stop and ask the caller who they are, before you open the door.

"Always use a door chain or spy hole. And If you are not sure who they are, don’t open the door.”