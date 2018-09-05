Police name Batley woman, 76, who died following a collision with a car last week

Police have named the woman who died following a collision with a car in Batley last week as 76-year-old Patricia Goddard.

Ms Goddard, who lived in Batley, died in hospital following a collision with a silver Kia Ceed next to the Fox’s Biscuits site in Wellington Street at about 6.30pm last Friday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle "has been spoken to".

The Major Collision Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police is investigating the collision. Anyone who witnessed it or the circumstances before it happened is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting log 1570 of August 31, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.