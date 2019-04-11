Police name cyclist who died in accident in York

North Yorkshire Police have named the cyclist who passed away following a crash as Colin Darren Marron, 51, from York.

Mr Marron was injured in a collision on Holgate Road in York at 7.15pm on Sunday evening.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance after the incident but died on Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for the force said: "An investigation is currently ongoing to determine the circumstances around the incident."

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a parked car on Sunday, the road was closed for several hours following the incident for police investigations.

Mr Marron was treated at the scene for serious head injuries before being transferred to hospital.

North Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information and has not yet contacted the police.

Please dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room quoting reference 12190062550.