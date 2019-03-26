Police name cyclist who died in Grimsby town centre crash

Have your say

A cyclist who died after a crash in Grimsby has been named as Jason Brown.

Mr Brown, 43, was involved in a crash with a red Peugeot 2008 GT in Duncombe Street on Sunday, March 24.

Humberside Police were called by ambulance crews just after 10am.

Mr Brown was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Humberside Police said: "Jason’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and have requested that they are left to grieve in peace.

"If you have information that could assist us with our collision investigations, please call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log number 177 of March 24."