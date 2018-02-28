Police name Hull murder victim

A 21-year-old woman who was murdered in Hull yesterday has been named by police this afternoon.

She was Laura Huteson.

Her family are being supported by specially trained police officers while police continue the murder investigation.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in custody Humberside Police confirmed.

They were called to a property in Orchard Park at 9.30am yesterday (Tuesday, February 27) following reports the victim had suffered serious injuries but she died a short time later.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Chief Insp Mark Goulding, said: “Our investigation into Laura’s death continues today and we are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 8am and 9.30am, who saw or heard anything unusual. Our thoughts remain with Laura’s family and friends, and specialist members of my team are continuing to support them.”

If you can help with enquiries call 101, quoting log number 101 of February 27.