Police name Leeds woman who died after being hit by tipper truck in Bridge Street, Otley

Police have named a woman killed in a fatal collision in Otley as they continue to appeal for witnesses.

Bridget Curzon, 85, from Otley, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision in Bridge Street shortly before 11am on Monday.

She had been knocked down by a green DAF Tipper truck at the pedestrian crossing, near to the junction with Cattle Market Street.

The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old man, stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This is a really tragic incident and we are doing everything we can to continue to support Bridget’s husband, who was with her at the time.

“While we have already spoken to a number of witnesses we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw any part of the circumstances of this incident, either the collision itself or the circumstances leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting 13180451159.