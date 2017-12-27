Police name officer and woman who died in Sheffield collision

Have your say

The family of a police officer who died in a collision on Christmas day has paid tribute to the "loving" and "dedicated" constable after he and another victim of the tragedy have been formally named.

PC Dave Fields and Lorraine Stephenson both died after the collision near Coisley Hill in Sheffield on Monday.

Lorraine Stephenson, aged 61, was a passenger in a silver Citroen C3, which collided with the marked BMW3 series police car driven by PC Fields.

Both PC Fields and Mrs Stephenson suffered fatal injuries and were both pronounced dead shortly after.

Specialist officers are working to support both of their families.

In a statement, the family of PC Fields said: “Dave was a loving husband and dad of two, who was a dedicated officer committed to his job.

Lorraine Stephenson.

"We are heartbroken by our loss and ask that our privacy please be respected at this devastating time.”

At around 8.15pm PC Fields was travelling in a BMW3 series marked police car on the A57 towards Coisley Hill, when the collision with the silver Citroen C3 occurred.

PC Fields was responding to an immediate incident at the time.

The driver of the Citroen, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a serious condition.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of a fundraising page set up to collect donations for the families of those affected by this incident.

"Officers want to remind the public to be careful to verify any websites of this nature and only donate to legitimate pages."

Witnesses to the collision, or who saw either of the vehicles beforehand, are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 691 of 25 December 2017.