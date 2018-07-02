Police name teenage boy who died in River Aire in Leeds

POLICE HAVE named a 17-year-old boy who died in the River Aire in Leeds last week.

Callum Dawson died after entering the River Aire near the Cardigan Fields retail park in Kirkstall. He was living in Leeds but was from Bradford.

Emergency services began a search operation on Tuesday evening, with the police helicopter, police officers, paramedics and firefighters all called to the scene.

Callum's body was recovered from the water in the early hours of Wednesday. His death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.